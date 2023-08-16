Prime Minister believes in great potential of women’s football in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh praised the Vietnamese national women's football team for their first-ever participation in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, during a reception for the team in Hanoi on August 15.

Head coach Mai Duc Chung and captain Huynh Nhu of the team thanked leaders of the Party, State and the Prime Minister for offering support to the team. They also expressed gratitude to millions of fans at home and abroad for their warm sentiments for the team.

The players pledged that they will continue with training and maintain a higher level of determination to achieve even better results, firstly at the upcoming 19th Asian Games (ASIAD 19) set to take place in China.

PM Chinh said women's football in Vietnam has made significant and steady progress, gradually narrowing the gap and approaching top-tier teams worldwide. He highlighted that the national women's football team has competed on an equal footing with some of the world's leading football teams, leaving a profound impression on both domestic and foreign fans.

He expressed admiration for the young players who compete with determination and do not back down against physically superior, more experienced opponents.

The PM underlined the great love of football of Vietnamese and noted that Vietnam is resolved to develop football, especially women's football and the sport has great potential for further growth.

On the occasion, he asked ministries, agencies, localities, and the entire society to join hands to develop football in general and women’s football in particular.