Prices of airline tickets skyrocketing for National Day holiday

The tickets of Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet and Bamboo for domestic flights on routes departing from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to tourist destinations during the National Day holiday are still available but the airfares are relatively high.

Illustrative photo

Some airline websites for travel booking showed that as for the Hanoi - Phu Quoc route, the highest ticket prices are on August 30 and August 31, ranging from VND3.4 million (US$135) to VND4 million (US$159) per economy class ticket including taxes and fees.

As for the return flights, the highest ticket prices are on the last break-off day for the National Day holiday, September 3, ranging from VND2.9 (US$115) to VND4.1 million (US$163) per ticket. Currently, there are very few tickets left for these routes.

It is similar to other routes including Hanoi- Da Nang, Hanoi- Khanh Hoa, Ho Chi Minh City- Phu Quoc, Ho Chi Minh City- Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City- Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City- Hue.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has requested Vietnamese airlines to proactively increase their transport capacity and coordinate with ground service companies to develop plans for flight operations, especially for night-time flights, to enhance operational capacity.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

