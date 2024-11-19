Price of 9999 gold rings surpassed VND84 million per tael

The global price of gold reached new highs on November 19, causing an increase in domestic gold prices. The price of 9999 gold rings has surpassed VND84 million per tael (US$3,305).

Customers trade gold at a store. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 19, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND81.5 million and the selling price traded at VND83.7 million, up VND1 million a tael for buying and VND700,000 for selling compared to the previous trading session.

Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) listed the gold price at VND82.4 million per tael for buying and VND83.7 million per tael for selling, up VND600,000 a tael for buying and VND500,000 for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group’s gold price increased by VND570,000 for buying and selling, to VND82.5 million per tael for purchases and VND84.2 million per tael for selling.

At the same time, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC), Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ), and DOJI Group announced the buying price of a SJC-branded gold bar at VND81.7 million, and the selling price at VND84.7 million, up 700,000 for both buying and selling.

Accordingly, the selling price of SJC gold from State-owned commercial banks, including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, and BIDV was VND84.7 million per tael, up VND700,000 per tael.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,610.9 per ounce on the evening of November 18 (local time), up US$48.6 per ounce compared to the previous trading session last week, and purchased at US$2,617.7 per ounce on the morning of November 19, up US$8 per ounce, equivalent to VND80.4 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND4.3 million per tael and VND3.8 million per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh