Press agencies honored for great contributions to trade union activities

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Confederation this morning hosted a conference to praise "The Press accompanies with the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union" for the period 2018 - 2023.

Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Xuan Dien awards a certificate of merit to a reporter from Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper.

The event to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding day of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (July 28, 1929 – July 28, 2024) as well as honor the active contributions of reporters from press agencies in the movement of workers, civil servants, and laborers in the city's labor union activities.

Attending and speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Phung Thai Quang shared that the press agencies nationwide have had propaganda works in various operation fields of the trade union organization and movement of workers, civil servants and laborers of Ho Chi Minh City during the passing time.

The works mentioned above have contributed to introducing, honoring and highlighting the role of trade union organizations in taking care and protecting the legitimate rights of union members and workers.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Phung Thai Quang (fourth from right) congratulates outstanding reporters with many articles accompanying trade union organizations.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union Phung Thai Quang stressed that the press agencies are a productive bridge connecting union members and workers with trade union organizations in Ho Chi Minh City, contributing to enhancing the position and role of the Vietnam Trade Union organization, affirming the role and image of the working class and city trade unions.

Reporters with great contributions to the trade union movement of workers, civil servants and laborers are granted certificates of merit at the conference.

On the occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Trade Union praised and awarded certificates of merit to eight press agencies and 27 reporters and editors with their great contributions to the trade union movement of workers, civil servants and laborers in the period 2018 – 2023.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong