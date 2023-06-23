SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Video

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea begins official visit to Vietnam

SGGP
On June 23, President Vo Van Thuong presided over the official welcoming ceremony for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his accompanying high-level delegation.
Related News

>

Van Minh, Thu Huong, Thuy Doan

Tags

President Vo Van Thuong President Yoon Suk Yeol South Korea Vietnam State visit

Other news