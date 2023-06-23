SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held

SGGPO
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong chaired an official welcoming ceremony for the Republic of Korea (RoK) President Yoon Suk Yeol and senior delegates at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi this morning.
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 1

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) and RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol review the guard of honor of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcoming ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 2

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 3

In advance of the official welcoming ceremony, RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from the country visited and laid wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 4

Children waving the flags of the RoK and Vietnam to welcome the South Korean President, his spouse and delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 5

The Vietnam People's Army performs a 21-gun salute to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and senior Korean delegates.
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 6
At the overview of the 21-gun salute performance welcoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the high-ranking delegation. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 7

Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (second from right) and his spouse pose for photos with President Yoon Suk Yeol and his first lady at the Presidential Palace. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 8

Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong shakes hands with his counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held ảnh 9

A view of the discussion (Photo: Quang Phuc)

Right after the State-level welcoming ceremony, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his counterpart participated in a discussion.

By Tran Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong

