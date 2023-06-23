Official welcoming ceremony for RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol held

|
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) and RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol review the guard of honor of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcoming ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (R) and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol at the official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in the capital city of Hanoi. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
In advance of the official welcoming ceremony, RoK President Yoon Suk Yeol and his spouse along with a high-ranking delegation from the country visited and laid wreaths at the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
Children waving the flags of the RoK and Vietnam to welcome the South Korean President, his spouse and delegates at the ceremony. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
The Vietnam People's Army performs a 21-gun salute to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and senior Korean delegates.
|At the overview of the 21-gun salute performance welcoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and the high-ranking delegation. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (second from right) and his spouse pose for photos with President Yoon Suk Yeol and his first lady at the Presidential Palace. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong shakes hands with his counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. (Photo: Quang Phuc)
A view of the discussion (Photo: Quang Phuc)
Right after the State-level welcoming ceremony, Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and his counterpart participated in a discussion.