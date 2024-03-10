Preserving, promoting beauty of Ao Dai

Multimedia

The 2024 HCMC Ao Dai Festival marks 10 years of its development. The event has become the city’s annual unique cultural tourism product spreading the love for Vietnamese traditional dress to local people and foreign visitors.

HCMC's Ao Dai Festival is recognized as the event honoring and promoting Vietnamese Ao Dai that is held annually for ten consecutive years (2014-2024). (Photo: SGGP)

The festival has successfully attracted more and more Ao Dai tailoring establishments, artisans, designers, artists, and domestic and foreign tourists, contributing to promoting Ao Dai to become a popular costume of different groups of people, reflecting the love for Vietnamese traditional dress, preserving and promoting Vietnamese traditional dress as well as spreading pride and love for Ao Dai.

HCMC Ao Dai Festival with innovations adapting to the modern era is an event that spreads the spirit of sharing through a series of meaningful community-oriented activities, enriching the endogenous power of Ao Dai.

The annual HCMC Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) Festival 2024 themed “I love Vietnamese Ao Dai” opened at President Ho Chi Minh Statue Park in front of the City People's Committee building on Nguyen Hue Street in District 1 on March 7.

Launched as a tourism event, HCMC’s Ao Dai Festival has become an annual program in March featuring a series of cultural activities, such as art programs; a parade attracting a large number of more than 5,000 people wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai in Nguyen Hue walking street, a fashion show of Ao Dai displaying more than 800 designs of 30 fashion designers nationwide performed by 22 artists, beauty queens, and ambassadors of the festival; a program to offer free Ao Dai to disadvantaged workers on the occasion of International Women's Day (March 8).

Mrs. Dupuis Florence,62, and Mr. Cormier, 71, from France, are very fond of Vietnamese Ao Dai. (Photo: SGGP)
Women participate in activities in the 2024 HCMC Ao Dai Festival. (Photo: SGGP)
There is an exhibition on the beauty, preservation, and development of Ao Dai at the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
A parade attracting a large number of more than 5,000 people wearing Vietnamese traditional Ao Dai in Nguyen Hue walking street (Photo: SGGP)
A fashion show featuring children's Ao Dai at the festival (Photo: SGGP)
By Tieu Tan, Dung Phuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

