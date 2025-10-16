Potential floodwaters from Mekong River may impact Mekong Delta by late October

While water levels in the lower Mekong River are temporarily receding, forecasts indicate that floodwaters from the upper Mekong River may flow downstream into the Mekong Delta by the end of October.

The upper Tien River at Tan Chau, An Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of October 15, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that water levels at the headwaters of the Mekong River and in the lower Mekong Basin are currently declining. Previously, on October 14, the highest recorded water level at Tan Chau station was 3.75 meters, about 0.25 meters below alert level 2, while at Chau Doc station, it reached 3.34 meters, approximately 0.16 meters below alert level 2.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicts that by October 19, the daily peak water levels at these two stations will continue to decline, reaching approximately 3.55 meters at Tan Chau and 3.15 meters at Chau Doc, corresponding to about 0.05 to 0.15 meters above alert level 1.

Meanwhile, according to updated data from the Mekong River Commission’s monitoring system on the afternoon of October 15, water levels at Tan Chau and Chau Doc stations have temporarily risen slightly to 3.91 meters and 3.4 meters, respectively, approaching flood alarm levels. Hydrology experts attribute this short-term fluctuation to tidal effects and water regulation from upstream reservoirs.

According to hydrological forecasting agencies, the overall trend for water levels in the Mekong River is a gradual decline through October 19. However, short-term tidal surges may cause localized flooding in low-lying, unprotected areas of An Giang, Dong Thap, Can Tho, and Vinh Long provinces. Residents in these regions are advised to closely monitor warning bulletins, inspect embankments, and take proactive measures to safeguard fruit orchards and ornamental plants in preparation for the upcoming Lunar New Year.

Hydrology experts also noted that during the final week of October, the central region may experience heavy rainfall, which could extend into central Laos. This may lead to increased runoff from the western slopes of the Truong Son Mountain Range, potentially adding to the downstream flow of the Mekong River. As such, authorities in the Mekong Delta are urged to closely monitor flood developments and the operation of upstream reservoirs to proactively respond to any emerging risks.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh