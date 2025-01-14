Travel

Post-Tet bus fares from Hanoi to Central region rise by 60 percent

Hanoi Transport Station JSC forecasts that passenger numbers at Hanoi’s bus stations will surge by up to 350 percent during the Tet peak period.

Hanoi Transport Station JSC has reported that several transport companies have announced fare increases for the peak Lunar New Year travel season, with routes to Central and Central Highlands provinces experiencing the steepest hikes, reaching up to 60 percent.

At Giap Bat Bus Station, three transport companies are raising fares by 60 percent for the Tet period. Thuan Y Gia Lai Trade and Services Joint Stock Company, operating the Hanoi-Gia Lai route with 32-bed sleeper buses, announced an increase from VND650,000 per ticket to VND1.04 million per ticket from February 1 (the 4th day of the first month in the lunar calendar) to February 11 (the 14th day of the first month in the lunar calendar).

Hai Van Tourism Transport Service Company Limited, running the Hanoi-Da Nang route, increased fares from VND385,000 per ticket to VND616,000 per ticket for standard buses, and from VND700,000 per ticket to VND1.12 million per ticket for higher-quality buses during the same period.

Hung Thang Gia Lai Company Limited, operating the Gia Lai-Hanoi route, raised fares from VND1 million per ticket to VND1.6 million per ticket between February 1 and February 11.

At My Dinh Bus Station, Thai Nguyen Passenger Transport Joint Stock Company announced an increase in fixed fares from VND70,000 per ticket to VND80,000 per ticket.

Due to high airfares, sleeper buses have become increasingly popular in recent years. On the Hanoi-Nghe An route, sleeper bus tickets are nearly sold out. Similarly, routes from Hanoi to Dien Bien, Lai Chau, and Lao Cai are experiencing a rapid rise in bookings.

Hanoi Transport Station JSC forecasts that passenger numbers at Hanoi’s bus stations will surge by up to 350 percent during the Tet peak period. To meet the demand, transport companies have prepared 2,486 additional backup vehicles.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan

