Positive information must receive better propaganda on cyberspace

The Central Propaganda and Education Committee, led by its Deputy Director Le Hai Binh, yesterday had a working session with HCMC Party’s Committee on protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and fighting against wrong, hostile view.



HCMC Party’s Committee first reported its tasks to protect the ideological foundation of the Party and to combat wrong, hostile stances on mass media and social media such as newspapers, the Internet, social networks.

Functional agencies in the city have actively implemented necessary regulations and signed cooperation plans with relevant units to timely offer ideological and political training, to propagandize and spread positive information. The municipal Party’s Committee and its sub-levels always take good care of this propaganda task via multiple interesting, attractive forms.

Particularly, the press effectively maintains its role of informing the public on socio-economic matters and safe adaptation to the Covid-19 pandemic, contributing to orienting public opinions, and updating new policies.

The municipal Party’s Committee and its sub-levels have hosted various political meetings to discuss the works of ‘Some Theoretical and Practical Issues about Socialism and the Path to Socialism in Vietnam’, ‘Resolutely and Persistently Fighting against Corruption and Negativity, Contributing to Making the Party and State Cleaner and Stronger’ by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Based on that and the spirit of the Resolution of the 4th Plenum of the 13th Party’s Central Committee, measures for Party members to self-check and self-correct themselves have been established.

In addition, HCMC has launched various measures in response to the Central Committee’s political contests about protecting the ideological foundation of the Party and fighting against wrong, hostile viewpoints.



Deputy Director Le Hai Binh recognized all challenges of HCMC when carrying out the above tasks and highly appreciated the achievements of the city.

He then proposed that functional agencies in HCMC should organize activities comprehensively, evenly, effectively, and responsibly. They should exploit all possible communications channels to spread positive information and combat against wrong or hostile news.

Before this, the delegation visited Tan Binh District Party’s Committee in HCMC for the same purpose.