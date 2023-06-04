PMs join in exchange with female footballers of Vietnam, Australia

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese visited and engaged in an exchange with the women’s football teams of the two countries in Hanoi on June 4.

The activity, part of Albanese’s official visit to Vietnam on June 3 - 4, followed the two PMs’ talks and joint press conference earlier the same day.

Both teams will compete at the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20.

During their stay in Vietnam, the women’s U20 team of Australia participated in training with their Vietnamese peers before taking part in the 2024 AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers. The training was also joined by female footballers from the Hanoi University, the U17 team of Hanoi, and some others.

The women’s team of Australia currently rank 10th in the FIFA rankings. They have joined the FIFA Women’s World Cup for eight times and entered this tournament’s quarterfinals thrice. Meanwhile, the national women’s team of Vietnam set a record of winning the Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) for four times and is now one of the Asian representatives in the Women’s World Cup 2023.

Offering encouragement to the female players, PMs Chinh and Albanese emphasised the important role of sports in empowering women and girls.

They expressed their delight that both the teams of Vietnam and Australia will compete at the Women’s World Cup 2023. Congratulating the players on this achievement, they wished the two teams the best performance at the coming tourney.

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski said sports form an important part of the two countries’ cultures, adding that promoting sports among women and girls is critical to changing their life and promoting gender equality.