PM urges expedited construction of Tan Son Nhat airport’s Terminal 3

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urges speeding up the construction of Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

It is expected to be completed before April 30, 2025, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

Inspecting construction at the site on February 12 (the third day of the first lunar month), PM Chinh expressed his delight over the enthusiastic and bustling working atmosphere at the construction site even during the Tet holiday.



He hailed the concerted efforts of HCMC the Ministry of Transport, and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in accelerating the project, while asking contractors to re-schedule working progress, mobilize vehicles, equipment, and human resources, improve construction to hasten the project and work to ensure construction quality.



The PM also instructed the municipal authority and competent sides to join hands to smoothly roll out the construction of supporting facilities, including transport connections with nearby areas and Long Thanh International Airport.



Being built at a total cost of VND11 trillion (US$450.36 million), T3 will be the largest domestic passenger terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers annually. It will be capable of handling 7,000 passengers per hour during peak hours and will accommodate all types of aircraft. It is designed to have four floors, one basement, 90 counters, 27 boarding gates, and 25 security gates.



Thanks to the drastic direction and resolve from the Government, HCMC, and relevant sides, bottlenecks were removed for the project, resulting in a modern terminal being shaped up after six months of construction.



According to the ACV, nearly 1,400 engineers and workers, 16 tower cranes, and equipment were dispatched to the construction site at peak time to ensure that the progress was in line with schedule.



Upon completion, the project is expected to relieve congestion at the country’s largest airport.

Vietnamplus