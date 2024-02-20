Travel

PM requests expansion of visa exemption policy to more countries

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) consider expanding the coverage of the visa exemption policy.

pm-requests-expansion-of-visa-exemption-policy-to-more-countries-2752.jpg
The visa-free policy expansion is expected to attract more international tourists to Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

This is part of his recently issued Directive No. 06/CT-TTg, which urges the implementation of some focal tasks after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Accordingly, he asked the MPS to consider expanding the visa exemption policy to citizens of some other countries on the basis of the new situation and Vietnam’s relations with those countries.

The PM also ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to quickly review the application of the unilateral visa exemption for citizens of 13 countries so far, and coordinate with the MPS to propose other countries for inclusion in Vietnam’s unilateral visa exemption list.

The visa-free policy expansion is expected to attract more international tourists to Vietnam and enhance the country’s tourism competitiveness compared to others in the region and the world.

Vietnam is currently exempting visa requirements for citizens of 25 countries, including 13 entitled to unilateral exemption, namely Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus.

Since August 2023, it has granted electronic visas to citizens of all countries and extended the stay from 30 to 90 days with multiple entries. Meanwhile, citizens of the countries entitled to the unilateral visa exemption have also had their stay in Vietnam extended to 45 from 15 days.

VNA

Tags

visa-free policy international tourists

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn