PM requests expansion of visa exemption policy to more countries

This is part of his recently issued Directive No. 06/CT-TTg, which urges the implementation of some focal tasks after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



Accordingly, he asked the MPS to consider expanding the visa exemption policy to citizens of some other countries on the basis of the new situation and Vietnam’s relations with those countries.



The PM also ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to quickly review the application of the unilateral visa exemption for citizens of 13 countries so far, and coordinate with the MPS to propose other countries for inclusion in Vietnam’s unilateral visa exemption list.



The visa-free policy expansion is expected to attract more international tourists to Vietnam and enhance the country’s tourism competitiveness compared to others in the region and the world.



Vietnam is currently exempting visa requirements for citizens of 25 countries, including 13 entitled to unilateral exemption, namely Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus.



Since August 2023, it has granted electronic visas to citizens of all countries and extended the stay from 30 to 90 days with multiple entries. Meanwhile, citizens of the countries entitled to the unilateral visa exemption have also had their stay in Vietnam extended to 45 from 15 days.

VNA