PM pushes for swift progress on China-linked railway projects

PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 29 chaired a meeting of the Government’s standing members to review the first session of the Vietnam – China Joint Committee on Railway Cooperation and the progress of key agreements, including the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong railway project.

Under the National Assembly's resolution, the 419km railway line carries a total investment of more than VND203 trillion (US$8.37 billion ), with construction scheduled to start in 2025 and wrap up by 2030. The PM mandated that certain project components kick off by December 19, 2025.

He directed relevant agencies to continue following high-level agreements and the outcomes of the joint committee’s first session with high determination and decisive action, ensuring clear assignment of roles, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, authority, and measurable outcomes.

The Ministry of Construction was asked to continue coordinating with China, build on prior progress, and establish detailed roadmaps, schedules, and work plans, with monthly progress reports required.

Beyond the Lao Cai – Hanoi – Hai Phong line, the PM stressed accelerating the Dong Dang – Hanoi and Mong Cai – Ha Long – Hai Phong rail projects to bolster bilateral connectivity.

The leader directed ministries and agencies to collaborate with Chinese counterparts to finalise an agreement on linking standard-gauge railway tracks, ordering technical plans and documentation to be completed within September.

Additional tasks were assigned to relevant ministries and agencies to expedite the projects.

VNA