Party General Secretary highlights role of People's Public Security Force

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam has written an article, highlighting the loyalty of the People's Public Security Force as well as its role in ensuring national security and contributions to successfully realising the targets set by the 13th National Party Congress.

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) respectfully introduces a translation of the article.

THE PEOPLE'S PUBLIC SECURITY FORCE FOR THE PARTY, FOR THE PEOPLE

TO LAM

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam

The tenure of the 7th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation (2020-2025) was a successful term, marking many milestones in the 80-year history of the establishment, combat, growth and development of the People's Public Security Force. Over the past five years, the world and regional situation has seen rapid, widespread, and complicated developments, with many issues beyond forecast and unprecedented. Domestically, many difficulties and challenges ranging from natural disasters, epidemics to supply chain disruptions, global trade competition and tax policies have considerably affected socio-economic development. However, with strong will, under the wise and correct leadership of the Party Central Committee, the Politburo, and unanimous public support, we focused on accelerating, breaking through, continuing to resolutely and decisively carry out reform process, typically the revolution in arranging and streamlining the organisational apparatus of the political system; adopting the two-level local administration model, and restructuring the socio-economic development space. As a result, we have fundamentally settled the difficulties and obstacles to complete and exceed the targets and objectives set by the 13th National Party Congress, including the important and noteworthy contributions of the People's Public Security Force.

Binh Thuan province's public security force destroys weapons, support tools, and fireworks. (Photo: VNA)

The Central Public Security Party Committee and the entire People's Public Security Force have been exemplary, taking the lead in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. In particular, the Central Public Security Party Committee is considered the "leading flag" in realising the Party Central Committee's Resolution 18 on "continuing to innovate and reorganise the apparatus of the political system to be streamlined, effective and efficient". The strategic advisory function to the Party and State on political security and social order and safety has been raised to a new level. The security, territorial sovereignty and political position of the country have been firmly protected, creating positive changes in social order and safety, creating a turning point in security governance and management, creating a peaceful, secure, safe and stable environment and space for people across the country. The Public Security Party Organisation has led the basic completion of the goal of building a People's Public Security Force that is "truly clean, strong, disciplined, elite, modern, meeting the requirements and tasks in the new situation" set forth in the Politburo’s Resolution No. 12 dated March 16, 2022. Digital transformation, natural disaster recovery, elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses are also bright spots that the People's Public Security Force has achieved during the term of the 7th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation. The above results are not only vivid proof of the absolute loyalty of the People's Public Security Force to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, but also provide practice, create foundation, motivation, and inspire implementation for the entire political system.

Thanh Hoa province's public security officers join hands in eliminating run-down houses. (Photo: VNA)

Closely following and effectively implementing the Party's policies and guidelines on protecting national security, the People's Public Security Force has upheld its leading and core role in keeping "warm inside and peaceful outside", affirming Vietnam's position in the group of the most peaceful and safest countries in the world, attracting international friends and partners to befriend and do business with Vietnam. At the same time, the Public Security Force has always promptly grasped emerging trends and issues in international relations, and experience, technology, and advanced knowledge of mankind to help the Party formulate appropriate policies for the goal of national construction and development.

Under the leadership of the Party, the Public Security Force has both excellently fulfilled their role as the frontline force in the prevention and control of the Covid-19 pandemic, while at the same time achieving the feat of building the national population database, opening up a new chapter in the governance of security and order in a modern direction, maximising the reform of administrative procedures, creating the greatest possible convenience for the people and enterprises. Crimes have been continuously curbed and reduced year by year; drugs-free communes, exemplary wards and model localities in terms of security and order across our country are increasing; traffic safety and fire safety assurance have seen many innovations, both fostering development and consolidating a society of order, discipline, safety, and soundness, enabling people to live happier lives, with human security being strengthened and ensured.

International cooperation on security and order, together with international cooperation on national defence, has become a pillar in Vietnam’s relations with many countries; while active participation in the UN peacekeeping forces, in international rescue and relief operations, the political trust gained from the results of cooperation on security and order have created conditions to expand and develop cooperation in many other fields, contributing to have “more friends, fewer foes,” and consolidating Vietnam’s relations with other countries in an increasingly profound, comprehensive, and effective manner.

The image of officers and soldiers of the People’s Public Security Force as well as forces participating in the protection of security and order at the grassroots level, always present in crucial, difficult, and dangerous places, sacrificing themselves to protect the lives and property of the people at all times, in all places, with the spirit of “when the people need and are in difficulty, there is the public security force,” affirms the effectiveness of studying and following the thought, morality, and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh and the six teachings of Uncle Ho to the People’s Public Security Force. It is necessary to continue to tighten the bonds of solidarity, the flesh-and-blood ties between the People's Public Security Force and the people, building the people’s security posture, the people’s security foundation linked with the all-people national defence posture, the all-people national defence foundation on the basis of a solid “posture of the people’s hearts,” strengthening the people’s trust in the Party, the State, and the socialist regime.

After a term with many remarkable hallmarks, miraculous results, turning points, and innovative mindset, the Central Public Security Party Organistion has led the entire People’s Public Security Force to “overcome themselves” for the Party, for the people, making great strides of growth and maturity, firmly affirming the role of the “sharp sword,” the “steel shield” protecting the Party, protecting the people, and protecting the socialist regime, shining with the qualities of the revolutionary Public Security Force.

The tenure of the 8th Congress of the People’s Public Security Party Organisation for the period 2025–2030 is the time when the entire country steps into a new era, the era of prosperous, strong development with very fundamental opportunities and advantages, but also facing many difficulties and challenges. There have been new developments in the world and regional situation; issues of traditional and non-traditional security with a series of epochal problems directly impacting, in many aspects, the national construction and development process, in which difficulties and challenges will continue to increase. Hostile and reactionary forces are seeking every way to exploit loopholes and shortcomings in the early stage of operating the two-tier local administration model, and in the implementation of the Party’s resolutions in recent times, to sabotage, distort, cause division, internal disunity, even attempting every means to undermine the success of the 14th National Party Congress.

Our Party shoulders the historic responsibility of leading the entire Party, people, and armed forces to successfully implement the two centenary strategic goals under the Party’s leadership and since the founding of the nation, by the mid-21st century, our country will become a developed, high-income nation. The highest and consistent goal at present is “peace, stability; rapid, sustainable development and the improvement of all aspects of the people’s lives,” so that the people truly live in Independence–Freedom–Happiness. The People’s Public Security Force must be one of the core forces to realise these goals.

The requirements and tasks of building and defending the Fatherland in the new revolutionary period pose a very glorious responsibility for the People’s Public Security Force. In any circumstances, the People’s Public Security Force must absolutely remain loyal to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people; maintain flesh-and-blood ties with the people, thoroughly grasp the viewpoint “the people are the root,” the people are the centre, the subject in all guidelines, policies, and work on security and order, always imbued with and implementing the motto “The People’s Public Security Force forget themselves for the country, serve the people.” They must continue to take the lead in movements of gratitude and repayment, building schools, providing medical examination and treatment to support the people, especially the poor and ethnic minorities in remote and mountainous areas.

Firefighters of Hanoi's police prepare equipment and are ready to embark on missions. (Photo: VNA)

The highest goal of security and order work in the coming period is to strongly renew mindset and decisively enhance task performance. That is not only to maintain a peaceful and stable environment, safeguard security and order, and build a disciplined, orderly, safe, and healthy society, but through security and order assurance work, it must also contribute significantly to creating, promoting, seizing opportunities, and creating all favourable conditions for the successful implementation of the Party's strategic goals; protecting security and order must create the foundation for the success of sustainable and high-quality development.

It is essential to proactively grasp and accurately assess the situation, skillfully combining tradition with modern approaches, while enhancing the protection of the Party, the socialist regime and the people, absolutely avoiding any passivity or surprise; focus on identifying and firmly safeguarding security in emerging domains and spaces, such as national digital sovereignty, border-proximate economic security, cybersecurity, information security, and data safety during digital transformation. The force must maintain close coordination with the Vietnam People’s Army, the diplomatic sector, as well as departments, sectors and localities to ensure a peaceful and stable environment under all circumstances.

Sustained efforts must be made to reduce crimes, build communes and wards free from crimes and drugs, and lay a foundation for developing models of socialist administrative units; to build an orderly, disciplined, safe and healthy society, strengthening the spirit of "rule of law" and awareness of law observance among the people, enhancing human security, for the peaceful and happy life of the people.

International cooperation on security and order should be expanded, proactively creating security belts, and effectively addressing threats to national security and interests at an early stage, from afar, and beyond national borders. A seamless security posture must be established both domestically and internationally. The People’s Public Security Force must increase its contributions to maintaining international peace and security; and ensuring the interests of the nation and legitimate benefits of people.

A focus must also be placed on building a clean, strong, comprehensive, exemplary and pioneering Central Public Security Party Organisation, and strengthening Party organisations within the People’s Public Security Force, especially grassroots organisations with high combat capacity. The People’s Public Security Force must continue to develop into a revolutionary, regular, elite, and modernised force.

Breakthroughs should be made in developing a self-reliant, resilient, dual-use, and modern security industry, thereby creating a foundation for strengthening security and order capacities to meet mission requirements, while actively contributing to the country's socio-economic development.

Above all, the Central Public Security Party Organisation and the entire People’s Public Security Force must continue to affirm their exemplary and pioneering role in implementing the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution and other strategic resolutions of the Party, through concrete results and products, with the spirit of daring to think, daring to act, daring to innovate, and daring to make breakthroughs for the common cause.

The Party, the State, and the people place their absolute trust in the People’s Public Security Force. Building on the 80-year tradition of construction, combat and growth, and with significant achievements in the 2020–2025 term, the Central Public Security Party Organisation and the entire People’s Public Security Force will certainly record new victories and accomplishments, continue creating remarkable milestones and breakthroughs in all areas of work, and effectively realise the theme of the 8th Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation: “Following Uncle Ho’s teachings – Renewing mindset – Enhancing knowledge – Modern regularisation – For the Party, for the People.

