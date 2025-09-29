National

Ninh Binh Province records 9 dead, 18 injured due to storm Bualoi

Even though Ninh Binh was outside the storm’s main path, the Northern province has suffered the most fatalities under the impact of storm No. 10.

As of September 29 afternoon, the Ninh Binh Provincial Civil Defense Command reported that storm No. 10 has caused nine deaths and 18 injuries in communes of Hai Hau, Quy Nhat, Hong Phong, Gia Hung and Chat Binh.

A waterspout strikes Quy Nhat Commune, Ninh Binh Province on early September 29.

The early-morning thunderstorm with a powerful waterspout triggered by the storm on September 29 damaged hundreds of roofs, collapsed 11 single-story houses, and tore off roofs from 126 houses.

Roofs of several houses are ripped off by a powerful waterspout on the morning of September 29.

Electrical fires were reported due to short circuits. Five schools and one medical station were damaged, and two communal market roofs were blown away.

Electrical infrastructure suffered from severe impacts, with 53 power poles broken, numerous fallen power lines, and one substation in Hoa Lu ward catching fire.

Heavy rain and storms caused severe erosion at three locations along the Hai Hau sea dike, covering an area of approximately 300 square meters, forcing authorities to carry out emergency reinforcement using filter fabric and gabions.

Beyond human and infrastructure losses, large areas of rice fields, crops and plants were damaged, and livestock and poultry suffered heavy losses.

Mr. Dinh Van Tien, Director of Ninh Binh Provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment, said that the local authorities are urgently implementing plans to reinforce the dikes, operate reservoirs, evacuate residents from vulnerable areas, and to help locals harvest crops early to minimize losses.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

