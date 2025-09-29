NA Standing Committee wraps up 49th session

The 49th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up on September 29 after 5.5 days of working.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man said the NA Standing Committee had considered 34 items during the session. These focused mainly on reviewing and giving opinions on 13 draft laws to be submitted to the 10th session of the legislature for adoption; examining annual supervisory reports; discussing the report of the NA’s supervisory delegation on the implementation of policies and laws on environmental protection since the 2020 Environmental Protection Law took effect; and debating draft reports on the 2021–2026 tenure of the NA, the NA Standing Committee, the State President, the Government, the State Audit Office and judicial bodies.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man delivers closing remarks at the 49th session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: Viet Chung)

The NA Standing Committee adopted a resolution on the 2026 law-making programme and seven other resolutions within its jurisdiction. It also gave a second round of comments on preparations for the 10th session and considered matters related to budget allocation and adjustment, as well as the August 2025 report on citizen petitions.

The NA Chairman urged relevant agencies to urgently and fully incorporate the consensual opinions reached during the session, refine the reports to ensure quality, and deliver them to deputies on schedule to serve the legislature's 10th session. For resolutions already approved, he requested agencies to promptly revise and carefully review them for authentication and timely issuance, especially those relating to the upcoming elections.

He underlined that the 10th session will carry an extensive and particularly significant workload, not only addressing routine year-end matters but also reviewing the entire tenure’s performance and adopting important decisions to chart the course for the next stage.

The 10th session is expected to consider and pass nearly 50 draft laws and resolutions, including several key documents to institutionalise the Party’s new orientations on education, healthcare and international integration. Deputies will also review reports on the five-year implementation of national target programs, approve investment guidelines for major programs, and carry out work on personnel, supervision and citizen petitions.

According to the to legislator, the upcoming session will see important changes in organisational methods. It will not be divided into two sittings, there will be no mid-session recess, and related matters will be grouped for joint presentation and discussion. The duration of presentations will also be shortened. Therefore, he urged agencies to prepare concise submissions, focusing on major issues requiring opinions, right from the NA Standing Committee's session.

Before concluding, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on a draft report reviewing the legislature and the NA Standing Committee’s performance during the 15th tenure.

