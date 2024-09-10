PM demands essential supplies be promptly delivered to typhoon victims

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 9 signed an official dispatch demanding food and essential supplies be quickly delivered to the people hit by super Typhon Yagi.



The dispatch was sent to the ministers of national defence, public security, and finance along with the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of the northern provinces of Lao Cai, Hoa Binh, Son La, Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Ha Giang, Cao Bang, Bac Kan, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Phu Tho, Bac Giang, Thai Nguyen, and Lang Son.

It notes that Typhoon Yagi and post-storm circulation triggered widespread downpour across the northern region, especially in mountainous and midland provinces, resulting in heavy life and property losses and seriously impacting economic activities and people’s life.

To quickly stabilise economic activities and people’s life, ensure no one is left hungry, cold, homeless, or without clean water or health care, and enable students to soon go back to school, the PM requested the ministers of national defence and public security order related units to actively coordinate with the affected localities to quickly deliver food, essential supplies, and clean water to residents in isolated areas and those in need as soon as possible.

The Minister of Finance was told to provide 100 tonnes of rice to the ministries of national defence and public security each to transport to needy localities.

Dried foods are sold out at a Go! supermarket in Thai Nguyen province on September 9 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Meanwhile, the secretaries of the Party Committees and the chairpersons of the People’s Committees of those localities were demanded to direct local authorities to work with the ministries of national defence and public security to grasp people’s needs, distribute food and essential goods to storm-hit people in the fastest and efficient manner, while preventing losses and wastefulness during the process.

The Government leader also asked them to promptly review, repair, and rehabilitate the health establishments damaged by the typhoon and following downpour and floods to give timely health care for the injured and the public.

They also need to quicky recover the damaged schools and classrooms so that students can resume learning early, according to the dispatch.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc was assigned to give direct instructions to the abovementioned ministries, sectors, and localities to carry out the dispatch.

VNA