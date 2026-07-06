Ho Chi Minh City

Senior leaders pay tribute to late Party chief Tran Phu, fallen heroes in HCMC

SGGPO

Senior leaders of the Party, State, the Ministry of National Defense and Ho Chi Minh City on July 6 offered flowers and incense in tribute to the late General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park in HCMC.

The incense-offering activity took place ahead of a ceremony launching a nationwide mission to search for and recover the remains of war martyrs at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

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Floral wreaths are placed before the memorial to the late General Secretary Tran Phu and Vietnam's fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City ahead of the July 6 tribute ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

The commemorative ceremony was led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang; Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Gau, member of the Party Central Committee and Deputy Minister of National Defense; and Lieutenant General Le Xuan The, member of the Party Central Committee and Commander of Military Region 7.

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Delegates offer incense in tribute during the memorial ceremony honoring the late General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes. (Photo: SGGP/ Manh Thang)

In a solemn atmosphere, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the delegation laid flowers and offered incense at the monument dedicated to the late General Secretary Tran Phu, the memorial honoring heroes and martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the 1968 Tet Offensive and General Uprising, and the memorial sites dedicated to martyrs Le Thi Rieng and Tran Van Kieu.

The delegation observed a minute of silence to honor the late Party leader and the fallen heroes who fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence, freedom, territorial integrity and the well-being of its people.

Before the memorials, the delegates pledged to uphold the tradition of revolutionary heroism, continue striving in their work and service, fulfill their assigned responsibilities with excellence, and contribute to safeguarding and building the nation in the new era.

The tribute ceremony preceded the launch of activities to search for, recover and identify the remains of Vietnamese war martyrs, underscoring the country's enduring commitment to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for national liberation and reunification.

>>>Below are some photos from the incense-offering ceremony at Le Thi Rieng Park on the morning of July 6.

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By Manh Thang, Ngo Binh, Thu Hoai, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

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late General Secretary Tran Phu tribute ceremony senior leaders war martyrs search and recovery of martyrs' remains Le Thi Rieng Park Ministry of National Defense revolutionary heroes

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