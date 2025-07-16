PM calls for bold actions, determination to realise economic targets

PM Pham Minh Chinh announced the Government’s specific growth target of 8.3-8.5 percent for 2025 to lay a solid foundation for double-digit expansion in the 2026-2030 period, thus achieving the centennial development goals.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a nationwide online conference on July 16, during which he called for determination as well as bold and unified actions to ensure the Party and National Assembly’s economic growth targets for 2025.

At the event, connecting online with 34 cities and provinces and more than 3,000 wards, communes, and special economic zones across the country, the Government leader stressed that the meeting aimed to review and evaluate the socio-economic performance in the first half of the year, and outline key tasks and solutions for achieving the goal of at least 8 percent economic growth as directed by the Party, State, National Assembly, and Government.

From the outset of the year, the country has made strategic breakthroughs both in short and long terms, including the rearrangement of the political system's organisational apparatus, he said. The Government proposed the Politburo issue the four “pillar” resolutions, and is devising documents related to education-training, health care, and culture to form major orientations to propel the country into a new era – that of the nation’s rise.

PM Pham Minh Chinh orders participants to find out ways to ensure economic expansion and strengthen national defence and security. (Photo: VNA)

Thanks to drastic efforts from the entire political system, the economy grew 7.52 percent in the first two quarters, meeting the proposed scenario. Given challenges ahead, particularly internal difficulties, PM Pham Minh Chinh stated that it is necessary to analyse and find solutions to economic restructuring and growth model transformation, while emphasising the need to identify the optimal structure and model for a developing, transitioning economy with a modest scale and high openness amidst a complicated international environment.

He asked the entire political system to act synchronously and professionally, warning that without coordinated and focused action, the country cannot harness its full strength. He also announced the Government’s specific growth target of 8.3-8.5 percent for 2025 to lay a solid foundation for double-digit expansion in the 2026-2030 period, thus achieving the centennial development goals.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the national online conference on July 16. (Photo: VNA)

PM Pham Minh Chinh ordered participants to discuss and find out ways to remove bottlenecks and promote growth motives, ensuring economic expansion strengthens the national defence and security.

He encouraged delegates to carefully study the issues and contribute their insights. Following the conference, the Government will issue a new resolution assigning growth targets and managing a unified growth scenario based on the discussions.

Vietnamplus