Players gather together for National and U23 football team

These include overseas Vietnamese player An Khanh and former Pau FC midfielder Nguyen Quang Hai. Coach Philippes Troussier considered the addition of Quang Hai as a valuable piece in the structure of the team.
As for the women’s national team, they were undergoing a 2nd training session in Germany in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
The team will play friendly matches against various teams including 2 club teams, U23 Poland team and Germany team during the 3-week training in Europe.