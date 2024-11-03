Pickleball booming in Ho Chi Minh City

Pickleball is gradually becoming a popular sport in Vietnam in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, attracting a large number of players at all ages.

Many people choose pickleball to practice and improve their health.

The growth of this sport has been booming, creating more business opportunities and driving a bustling market for pickleball court investments.

In Ho Chi Minh City, pickleball has not only attracted numerous players but also many court investors.

There are currently three types of pickleball courts, including indoor, outdoor and courts with roof outdoor, with slightly different investment costs.

Huynh Tan Phat Sports Center in District 7, Ho Chi Minh City recorded that all the courts are unavailable on weekdays as players have already booked.

Huynh Tri Thinh, a court manager at Huynh Tan Phat Sports Center, shared that the growth of pickleball has created business opportunities for court business owners.

Despite investment costs being slightly higher than badminton courts, owners of pickleball courts could earn better profits thanks to the current high demand of a new trend in big cities.

Lan Anh Indoor Tennis Court in District 10 is rented by many agencies and businesses to organize major tournaments.

A group of four to six people rent a court for training within about two hours. The court is open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. With the frequency, pickleball court investment along with other relevant services like hiring training staff and playing tools is likely to bring high profit two or three times higher than tennis court investment, as well as will help business owners promptly refund initial investment.

People experience at two pickleball courts at the Ho Chi Minh City Labor Cultural Palace.

Nowadays, there are not only courts for pickleball growing like mushrooms, but also many sports centers and clusters of courts have converted their functions from badminton courts, tennis courts, billiards and so on into pickleball courts to meet the new trend.

Located in District 1, the central area of Ho Chi Minh City, two pickleball courts at the Cultural Labor Palace are always crowded with players.

Cluster of five pickleball courts at Ho Xuan Huong Sports Arena are renovated from tennis courts.

At the Ho Xuan Huong Sports Arena in District 3, two tennis courts have been converted into five pickleball courts for players.

In the coming time, the cluster of five training courts will be renovated, including one court that meets the standard regulations for competition.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong