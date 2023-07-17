Phung Thi Hue wins silver medal at 2023 JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championship

The Vietnamese jujitsu team has joined the ongoing 2023 JJIF Ju-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia and has won their first medal.

The Vietnamese athletes participated in the 2023 World Ju-Jitsu Championship on July 16 in Mongolia. Phung Thi Hue is a jujitsu athlete with high expectations of winning a medal in the women's 45kg category. She encountered tough competition from Alexandra Humbert (France) and Daniela Nicolle Morales Urbano (Colombia). Despite Phung Thi Hue's great efforts, she, unfortunately, lost to her Colombian opponent on tiebreaker criteria. Consequently, she placed second overall and received a silver medal in the 2023 World Ju-Jitsu Championship.

The silver medal achievement is disappointing for the Vietnamese jujitsu team as they had higher expectations for Phung Thi Hue, considering her previous gold medal wins in world championships.

On the same day, Dang Van and Le Thi Huong managed to secure only 9th place in the women's 57kg category. The 2023 World Ju-Jitsu Championship is being held in Mongolia from July 15 to 20.

The Vietnamese jujitsu team is competing in the tournament with seven female athletes, namely Phung Thi Hue, Dang Thi Huyen, Hoang Thi Nhat Que, Le Thi Thuong, Nguyen Ngoc Bich, Tai Thi Hau, and Dang Van, and two male athletes, including Le Duy Thanh and Trinh Ke Duong.