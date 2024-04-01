The Phu Yen Culture-Tourism Week 2024 is taking place in commemoration of the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the south central province (April 1, 1975 -2024).

Phu Yen Culture-Tourism Week 2024 opens (Photo: VNA)

The event intended to introduce local unique culture, promote tourism potential, and attract investment contributing to stimulating the province’s tourism as well as socio-economic development.

Dao My, Vice Chairman of the Phu Yen provincial People's Committee, said that the province aimed to turn the event themed 'Exploring Phu Yen's Heritage,' into a large-scale cultural and tourist programme, towards building distinctive tourist products and own festive brand, and developing sustainable heritage tourism.

During the week-long event, various programs and activities are taking place throughout the province, such as Bai Choi singing, boat racing, an introduction of dishes made from tuna, and a photo contest.

Highlights of the event include a fair promoting OCOP items, cuisine and tourist products, a music contest, and performances featuring local intangible cultural heritage.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on March 30, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong emphasized that the province needs to invest in upgrading infrastructure serving tourism, especially the transport network connecting tourist sites, while continuing to have mechanisms and policies to support local tourism enterprises, attract potential investors and promote national cultural identity in combination with sustainable tourism development.

He said that the province also needs to prioritize promoting its competitive advantages such as geoparks, and rock heritage like Ganh Da Di and Da Bia mountain in order to lure more tourists.

The Phu Yen Culture-Tourism Week 2024 will run until April 5.

Vietnamplus