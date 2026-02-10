PM orders measures to support joyful, safe and thrifty Lunar New Year

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed an official dispatch, directing ministries, sectors and localities to step up efforts to care for and support the people in celebrating the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2026 in a joyful, safe and economical manner.

To ensure adequate conditions for people to enjoy Tet, the PM requested ministers, heads of ministry-level and government agencies, and chairpersons of provincial and municipal people’s committees to focus on implementing several key tasks.

First, authorities are required to closely monitor and urge enterprises to fully and promptly pay salaries and Tet bonuses to workers and employees. Ministries, agencies and localities must strictly implement relevant directives of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and the PM on organising Tet 2026, as well as recent official dispatches on transport safety and services for people during the holiday.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gives Tet gifts for families with great contribution to the nation in Thanh Hoa Province. (Photo: VNA)

The PM emphasised that authorities at all levels and sectors must proactively take care of both material and spiritual lives of the people, ensuring that “every person and every household has Tet” and that “no one is left behind.” Particular attention should be given to policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged groups, the poor, vulnerable people, and residents in areas affected by natural disasters, storms, floods and landslides, with timely and appropriate support.

Local authorities were instructed to organise visits and extend Tet greetings to veteran officials, Vietnamese heroic mothers, families of people with meritorious service, poor households and reputable individuals among ethnic minority communities, ensuring gifts are delivered to right recipients.

PM Pham Minh Chinh also requested enterprises, investors and contractors, especially those involved in key national projects, to adopt plans to properly care for workers who remain on construction sites during Tet, organise suitable Tet activities for them, and motivate workers to maintain progress and quality of work.

Regarding market supply, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with closely monitoring market developments, ensuring a sufficient supply of essential goods, coordinating discount and promotion programmes, and guaranteeing an uninterrupted supply of fuel and electricity under all circumstances.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was tasked with keeping food and essential goods in balance between supply and demand, stabilising prices, improving food safety management, and preventing environmental pollution and waste buildup during Tet.

The Ministry of Finance was directed to promptly release food from national reserves to prevent hunger during Tet, especially in disaster-hit areas, while intensifying efforts to combat smuggling, trade fraud, counterfeit and substandard goods.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism was asked to organise cultural and artistic activities imbued with traditional values, enhance tourism service quality management, prevent price gouging, and ensure safety and environmental hygiene.

The Ministry of Health must ensure round-the-clock medical readiness, sufficient staffing, medicines and equipment, and strengthen inspections on food safety. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport was requested to coordinate with agencies and localities to meet travel demand, maintain traffic safety, prevent the transport of dangerous or illegal goods, and ensure smooth goods circulation. Deputy Prime Ministers will supervise implementation within their assigned fields, while the Government Office will monitor and report issues beyond its authority in accordance with regulations.

Vietnamplus