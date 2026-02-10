Tet support activities organized for the poor

On February 9, Deputy PM Ho Quoc Dung and a government delegation visited and extended Tet greetings to poor households, policy beneficiary families, and those severely affected by storms and floods in 2025 in Gia Lai Province’s Tuy Phuoc Commune.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung visits, extends Tet greetings to policy beneficiary families in flood-hit Tuy Phuoc. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation presented 554 Tet gifts. Each package was valued at VND2.3 million (US$89), including VND2 million (US$77.4) in cash and gifts worth VND300,000 (US$11.6).

On behalf of the Party, the State and the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung extended warm regards and best wishes for health and happiness to the people of Gia Lai, expressing his hope that they and their families would enjoy a warm, safe and joyful Lunar New Year.

He said the Tet gifts distributed on the occasion represented timely support and reflected the care and responsibility of the Party, State, and Government toward disadvantaged communities, with the aim of ensuring that every household is able to celebrate the holiday in a spirit of warmth, solidarity, and compassion.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung and delegation visit, present Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the Deputy Prime Minister and the delegation also visited and offered 46 Tet gifts, each valued at VND2.3 million, to workers facing particularly difficult circumstances of Minh Du Poultry Breeding Co. Ltd. in Tuy Phuoc Commune.

On February 9, a delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy, led by Chief Procurator of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy, Le Van Dong, paid a Tet visit to Can Gio Commune. The delegation also visited and encouraged students, teachers, and staff at Can Thanh Special School in Can Gio Commune, and presented gifts to orphaned children, near-poor households, and grassroots security personnel facing difficult circumstances in Khanh Hoi Ward.

On the same occasion, National Assembly delegations No. 15 and 16 of the Ho Chi Minh City’s delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies extended Tet greetings and presented gifts to disadvantaged residents in Tam Long, Rach Dua, and Vung Tau wards, as well as Phuoc Hai and Long Son communes. At each locality, 50 gifts valued at VND1 million dong each were distributed, helping to ease hardships and encourage residents to welcome a warm and meaningful Tet holiday.

A delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy, led by Chief Procurator of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy, Le Van Dong, pays a Tet visit to Can Gio Commune. (Photo: SGGP)

On February 9, during a visit to extend Tet greetings and present gifts at Tong Kim Quang Pagoda in Phu Giao Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, a delegation from the city’s Department of Ethnic and Religious Affairs conveyed New Year wishes of health, happiness, and peace to the abbot, religious dignitaries, and Buddhist followers.

Tang Nhon Phu Ward in Ho Chi Minh City has presented 27 Tet gifts to households facing difficult circumstances, including 26 families affected by the Ho Chi Minh City High-Tech Park project and one household impacted by the Thu Thiem New Urban Area project.

On February 9, the People’s Committees of An Dong, Cho Quan, and Cho Lon wards, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City Medical University Hospital and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation, distributed gifts to children in especially difficult circumstances resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic in the three wards. Each gift included VND2 million in cash and a carton of Vinamilk milk.

The People’s Committee of Long Dien Commune in Ho Chi Minh City distributed 60 Tet gifts to children from disadvantaged families living in boarding-house areas across the locality.

Chief Procurator of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Procuracy, Le Van Dong presents Tet gifts to students at Can Thanh Special School (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, at the Bau Thanh historical site, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Long Dien Commune organized a Tet fair featuring 16 booths and serving 300 underprivileged households. Essential goods were provided through free shopping vouchers, with the total value of the program exceeding VND120 million.

Thu Dau Mot Ward in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with Hoi Khanh Pagoda and the Buddhist Studies Pagoda, presented 372 gifts worth a total of more than VND170 million to disadvantaged households and children with disabilities.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh