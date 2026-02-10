An Giang’s ferry terminals to operate continuously for eight days during Tet

On February 9, General Director of An Giang Ferry Joint Stock Company in An Giang Province, Tran Quoc Long, said the company has drawn up plans to ensure public travel needs and traffic safety during the Tet holiday.

An Hoa–Long Xuyen ferry terminal in An Giang Province (Photo: SGGP)

The company will step up staffing and deploy additional vessels to provide continuous service over eight days, from February 14 to February 21 (from the 27th day of the last month through the fifth day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Under the plan, all seven ferry terminals managed and operated by subsidiaries of An Giang Ferry Joint Stock Company, including An Hoa–Long Xuyen, Vam Cong in My Thoi Ward, Tra On, Muong Ranh, Nang Gu, Tan Chau in Tan Chau Ward, and Thuan Giang, will simultaneously increase personnel and transport capacity to meet the anticipated surge in travel demand during the holiday period.

According to Mr. Tran Quoc Long, all ferries scheduled for operation have been duly registered and inspected, with valid technical safety certifications in place. Ferry crews hold appropriate professional competency certificates issued by the competent authorities. All ferry terminals are properly licensed for business operations and have publicly declared their services in full compliance with regulatory requirements.

Ahead of each peak service period, the company conducts inspections and maintenance of terminals, waiting areas, pontoons, and access ramps, while promptly repairing and addressing any damage to ensure smooth operations and passenger safety throughout the service period.

By Nam Khoi – Translated by Kim Khanh