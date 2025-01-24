National

500kV transmission line from Laos energized

The Monsoon – Thanh My 500kV transmission line project is designed to import electricity from Laos’ Monsoon wind power plant to Vietnam, adding 600 MW to the national power grid during the 2024–2025 period.​

The Vietnamese section of the Monsoon – Thanh My 500kV transmission line project (Photo: VNA)

The Monsoon – Thanh My 500kV transmission line project's section in the Vietnamese territory was successfully energised on January 23 evening, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN)’s Power Project Management Board 2 (EVNPMB2).

Launched on September 30, 2023, the project is designed to import electricity from Laos’ Monsoon wind power plant to Vietnam, adding 600 MW to the national power grid during the 2024–2025 period.

Invested by EVN and managed by EVNPMB2, the Vietnamese section of the project spans around 44.71 km across Nam Giang district in the central province of Quang Nam. With a total investment of over VND1.1 trillion (US$44 million), this double-circuit transmission line connects the Monsoon wind power plant cluster with the Thanh My 500kV station in Quang Nam.

Impressively, the Vietnamese section was completed 40 days ahead of the scheduled power generation start date for the Monsoon wind power project, which is slated to become operational in early March 2025.

The line boasts a maximum transmission capacity of roughly 2,500 MW. After the Monsoon wind power plant in Laos is completed, it is expected to transmit about 1.7 billion kWh each year.

