Authorities work to ensure fuel supply on HCMC–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway

On February 10, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade requested Vietnam Expressway Corporation to coordinate fuel supply solutions at two rest stops on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway to avoid shortages during the Lunar New Year 2026 holiday.

The document was issued following a proposal from Vietnam Expressway Corporation regarding guidance on measures to secure fuel supply at the Km41+100 rest area on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway. Earlier, the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development had issued a written response to the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade, providing detailed guidance on the issue.

The Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development clarified that under the 2025 Law on the Organization of Local Government and Government Decree No. 83/2014/ND-CP on petroleum trading, as well as related amended and supplemented decrees, the Ministry of Industry and Trade does not have the authority to issue or renew certificates of eligibility for retail petroleum outlets within provinces and centrally run cities.

At a rest stop on the Ho Chi Minh City–Long Thanh–Dau Giay Expressway (Photo: DMS)

In implementing directives from the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Industry and Trade on ensuring supply–demand balance and stabilizing the market toward year-end and during the Lunar New Year 2026, the ministry has requested the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade to study the matter and report to the provincial People’s Committee for consideration and decision within its authority. Where necessary, the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade is to proactively coordinate with neighboring localities to organize additional fuel supplies for retail outlets near the expressway.

At the same time, the Dong Nai Provincial Department of Industry and Trade is coordinating with Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) to promptly provide information on the temporary suspension of operations at the two fuel stations at the rest stops, enabling motorists to plan refueling accordingly. Relevant agencies are also working together to expedite the resolution of civil disputes, creating conditions for the stations to resume operations as soon as possible.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong