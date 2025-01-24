Business

Self - introduction

Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025 officially opens

SGGPO

A spring flower festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), themed “Joyful Spring” officially opened to welcome visitors on the evening of January 23 (the 24th day of the last lunar month of 2024).

hinh-3-ok-4438-4023.jpg.jpg
Delegates cut the ribbon to open Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025.

Attending the opening ceremony were representatives from various departments and agencies of Ho Chi Minh City, leaders of District 7 along with thousands of residents in a cheerful atmosphere to welcome the Year of Snake 2025.

hinh-1-ok-6898-8970.jpg.jpg
Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025 officially opens with a lion dance.

Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025 takes place in the area of Crescent Lake, Phu My Hung urban area, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City from January 23 to February 1, falling on the 24th day of the last lunar month to the fourth day of the first lunar month in 2025.

hinh-1a-ok-339-8024.jpg.jpg
hinh-4-ok-1753-8173.jpg.jpg
A cheerful atmosphere to welcome the Year of Snake 2025 covers the Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025.

The festival opens to the public for free.

Additionally, a Tet flower market opens from January 22 to the noon of January 28 (from the 22nd to the 29th day of the last lunar month), displaying about 145 flower stalls from local gardens in Ho Chi Minh City and provinces of Ben Tre, Dong Thap and so on.

By Nhu An- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025 a Tet flower market Phu My Hung Urban Area

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn