A spring flower festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year (Tet), themed “Joyful Spring” officially opened to welcome visitors on the evening of January 23 (the 24th day of the last lunar month of 2024).

Delegates cut the ribbon to open Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025.

Attending the opening ceremony were representatives from various departments and agencies of Ho Chi Minh City, leaders of District 7 along with thousands of residents in a cheerful atmosphere to welcome the Year of Snake 2025.

Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025 officially opens with a lion dance.

Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025 takes place in the area of Crescent Lake, Phu My Hung urban area, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City from January 23 to February 1, falling on the 24th day of the last lunar month to the fourth day of the first lunar month in 2025.

A cheerful atmosphere to welcome the Year of Snake 2025 covers the Phu My Hung Spring Flower Festival 2025.

The festival opens to the public for free.

Additionally, a Tet flower market opens from January 22 to the noon of January 28 (from the 22nd to the 29th day of the last lunar month), displaying about 145 flower stalls from local gardens in Ho Chi Minh City and provinces of Ben Tre, Dong Thap and so on.

By Nhu An- Translated by Huyen Huong