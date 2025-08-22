Photo exhibition highlights Vietnam’s journey from independence to growth

A photo exhibition titled “From the Era of Independence and National Reunification to the Era of National Advancement” was opened on the morning of August 22 at Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Le Van Minh, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee said the exhibition is part of nationwide activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (1945–2025) and Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945 – September 2, 2025).

The exhibition “From Independence and Reunification to National Advancement” takes place in Vung Tau Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Amid nationwide preparations for the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and Vietnam’s National Day, Ho Chi Minh City has launched a photo exhibition across three prominent venues. These include Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, Dong Khoi Street (in front of the Department of Culture and Sports and opposite Chi Lang Park) and the Revolutionary Tradition House in Vung Tau Ward.

The display, open from August 19 to September 5, is held under the direction of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and People’s Committee.

A photo features a parade commemorating 50 years since the Liberation of the South and National Reunification

The exhibition features photographs depicting the August 1945 Revolution, the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and the victories of two historic resistance wars that achieved national independence and led the country toward socialist construction from the spring of 1975.

In particular, the exhibition showcases the nation’s accomplishments over five decades since reunification, from political reforms to sustainable economic, cultural and social development, thereby serving as the foundation, condition and driving force for the nation to fulfill its historic mission in a new era of resurgence, growth, happiness and prosperity for the Vietnamese people.

Delegates attend the photo exhibition.

Archival moments of national reunification

The images and documents under the theme “Ho Chi Minh City Confidently Moving Toward a New Era” highlight the city, along with former Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces as they enter a “new era” marked by profound changes in scale, development orientation and strategic vision towards a megacity and a key growth driver for the nation and the region.

Images reflect Ho Chi Minh City, a dynamic and creative hub.

The exhibition also presents artistic photographs capturing the beauty of nature, people, cultural and historical landmarks, architectural works and coastal tourism in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong