Photo contest draws to an end

The photo contest ‘The Land of Thousands of Flowers’ launched by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper and the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists' is nearing its conclusion.

A photo of a thriving homeland in the theme Achievement

In just five months, the "Land of Thousands of Flowers’ photo contest has blossomed into a nationwide photography hub, drawing nearly 200 photographers and over 1,000 diverse and compelling entries.

An initial review of more than 1,000 entries submitted to the contest at https://www.sggp.org.vn/thianh50nam/ highlights the event’s strong appeal.

A representative of the preliminary judging panel remarked that the photo contest serves as an engaging platform for photographers and enthusiasts to showcase their talent and creativity. Many submissions offer fresh perspectives on life, capturing the richness and beauty of every moment.

Journalist and travel blogger Trung Nghia said that the contest is a rare photo contest with 5 themes including Achievements, Dedication, A Thousand Miles of Mountains and Rivers, Green Development, and For Children - linking a journey from the past to the present and towards the future. The contest contributes to reflecting a peaceful and developing Vietnam through images.

As the contest enters its final stage, with submissions open until 11:30 a.m. on April 1, 2025, organizers encourage photography enthusiasts to continue sharing meaningful moments and compelling visual stories. The contest aims to build a rich collection of images reflecting the development of Ho Chi Minh City and the nation.

Smokeless tourism, theme Green Development

A quick meal at the construction site of the 500kV line 3, theme Dedication

Mong Cai - the border city, theme Achievements

Morning sun on the Truong Sa Islands, theme Thousand Miles of Mountains and Rivers

Vietnam's underground wonders, theme Thousand Miles of Mountains and Rivers

Each entry in the contest consists of a single photograph and may only be submitted under one theme. Participants can submit up to five entries per theme.

Eligible works must have been created between April 30, 1975, and March 31, 2025, and must not have previously won any awards in contests organized or sponsored by the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA).

For paper photographs, the author or their relatives must submit the original or a photographed version of the work. The person submitting the entry assumes responsibility for any copyright disputes. The Organizing Committee will verify the eligibility of works selected for awards and exhibitions, including the Top 35 winning entries across five contest themes, the Top 20 artistic photos receiving VAPA Certificates, and other selected exhibition pieces.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy