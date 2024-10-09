‘Land of Thousands of Flowers’ photo contest: Ample creative space

After one month since its launch, the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest has garnered enthusiastic support from the photography and journalism communities.

Initial assessments highlight the contest’s five diverse thematic categories, providing ample room for creativity. Consequently, many entries have unveiled fresh perspectives on the country's beauty and people.

More than just a photography contest

With an open theme and an extended period for submissions, the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest, organized by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA), has attracted a wide range of participants, both professional and amateur photographers. This not only enriches the art of photography but also underscores the contest’s unique appeal compared to other photography competitions. Numerous photographers, from industry veterans to emerging talents, have expressed excitement and are preparing their submissions for the competition.

Ms. Tran Thi Thu Dong, Chairwoman of the VAPA and Co-Chair of the contest's Steering Committee, remarked that the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" photo contest is not just a platform for photography enthusiasts but also an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and cultural heritage of the country. With five diverse themes—Achievements, Dedication, Thousands of Miles of the Nation, Green Development, and For the Children—the contest has attracted over 350 entries within its first month, demonstrating enthusiastic participation from both professional and amateur photographers.

Contest Entry: Achievements

"The entries are more than mere images; they tell vivid stories of life. Whether through portraits, everyday moments, or grand landscapes, the works showcase diverse styles and perspectives, offering deep insights into the people and the beauty of Vietnam. The organizing committee is particularly impressed by the thoughtful blend of artistic expression and social commentary, allowing viewers to understand the nation's developmental journey and traditional values better," noted the Chairwoman of the VAPA.

Contest Entry: For the Children - Joy of Summer Days

Ms. Tran Thi Thu Dong emphasized that the contest not only seeks to nurture a passion for photography but also plays a role in building a valuable archive for Ho Chi Minh City and the nation. By recognizing and appreciating the achievements made in the country’s development, the contest helps spread positive values within the community and further enriches Vietnam’s cultural heritage. These captured moments will serve as a legacy for future generations, fostering pride and hope for the future. The organizing committee is confident that the contest will continue to garner even greater interest and participation from both professional and amateur photographers in the coming months.

Contest Entry: For the Children

Ample creative space for contestants

Journalist Hai Long from Dan Tri Newspaper observed that the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" contest has attracted strong interest from both fellow journalists and photographers. The contest offers plenty of creative space for participants, with a wide range of themes providing rich material for exploration, both in terms of time and location, enabling the creation of meaningful and impactful works. What makes the contest even more special is the opportunity for photographers to present both previously unreleased works and new creations.

Contest Entry: Achievements - A Bright Spot in the East Sea

"As a photojournalist, I am particularly interested in themes related to everyday life, society, children, and the green environment. I'm eager to see works that capture authentic, simple moments of people and offer societal reflections. What I appreciate most about this contest is that it isn't limited to artistic photography alone," shared journalist Hai Long.

Contest Entry: Green Development - Cherishing the Seeds

Photographer Khanh Phan shared his excitement upon hearing about the "Land of Thousands of Flowers" contest, feeling inspired by its theme. He noted that the country is rapidly advancing in all aspects of social life. Along with this progress comes the responsibility to preserve natural landscapes and regional cultural identities, nurture patriotism in younger generations, and safeguard traditional cultural values—all of which can be beautifully honored through the lens of photography.

Photographer Tran The Phong praised the contest for its wide range of diverse themes, making it an ideal space for photographers of all interests. Whether someone enjoys capturing portraits, landscapes, children, or the beauty of the homeland, they will find a fitting theme. "I’m certain many photographers will be eager to join," he said.

Contest Entry: Thousands of Miles of the Nation - Lai Vung Mandarin Oranges

Reflecting on his own experience, Tran The Phong mentioned that he had worked on many different subjects and taken part in numerous contests. "For this contest, I’m thoughtfully considering which theme to pursue. If the inspiration and timing align, I’m sure I’ll participate. For me, it’s not just about competing, but an opportunity to connect with fellow photographers. And if I’m fortunate enough to win, it would be a significant encouragement in my photography journey," he shared.

Contest Entry: Dedication - The Smiles of New Recruits

Photographer Ngo Tran Hai An: A unique and novel contest Many current photography competitions can often feel like exclusive domains for professional photographers, but I believe this contest provides ample opportunities for young people. In particular, Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s outreach to younger audiences through social media and invitations for participation sets this contest apart and gives it a refreshing approach compared to previous photography competitions. In fact, there has never been a contest with such an extended submission period and a diverse range of themes, allowing photographers to truly showcase their talents. I believe seasoned photographers will unveil new depths in their works across various themes that audiences have yet to experience, while younger photographers will introduce innovative perspectives. Additionally, the way viewers engage with photography has significantly evolved. They now prioritize emotion, substance, and the content of an image, rather than merely focusing on whether a piece is perfectly set up with ideal lighting to win an award. Beyond basic requirements, a photograph that evokes strong feelings and offers a fresh viewpoint can inspire and resonate more deeply. Therefore, I believe the opportunities for success will be evenly distributed among all participants.

By Van Tuan, Mai An – Translated by Thuy Doan