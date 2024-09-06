Culture/art

SGGP Newspaper to host photo contest celebrating 50th National Reunification Day

SGGPO

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) will launch a photo contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

69af2afe-9ea6-49ef-b324-67785a2d67ac.jpg

The competition also aims to mark the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025), and the 50th anniversary of the SGGP Newspaper’s first issue (May 5, 1975-2025).

The photo contest will be organized to promote the photography skills and passion of photographers at home and abroad and honor valuable photographic works of the struggle for national liberation, and the process of building and developing a peaceful and prosperous Vietnam.

The announcement and launching ceremony of the photo contest is scheduled to take place at the SGGP Newspaper’s headquarters on September 9. The total prize value is more than VND600 million (US$24,000).

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

SGGP Newspaper Photo contest 50th National Reunification Day Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA)

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn