SGGP Newspaper to host photo contest celebrating 50th National Reunification Day

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper in collaboration with the Vietnam Association of Photographic Artists (VAPA) will launch a photo contest celebrating the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The competition also aims to mark the 100th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2025), and the 50th anniversary of the SGGP Newspaper’s first issue (May 5, 1975-2025).

The photo contest will be organized to promote the photography skills and passion of photographers at home and abroad and honor valuable photographic works of the struggle for national liberation, and the process of building and developing a peaceful and prosperous Vietnam.

The announcement and launching ceremony of the photo contest is scheduled to take place at the SGGP Newspaper’s headquarters on September 9. The total prize value is more than VND600 million (US$24,000).

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh