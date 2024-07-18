Business

Petrol prices simultaneously decrease from 3 p.m. on July 18

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

Illustrative photo

At the adjustment session, the petrol prices were reduced simultaneously.

Following this adjustment at 3 p.m. on July 18, the retail prices of E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND108 and VND116 to VND22,174 (US$0.87) and VND23,178 (US$0.91) per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to decrease. Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND330 and VND374 to VND20,504 (US$0.81) and VND20,664 (US$0.81) per litter respectively.

This was the second decreasing session in a row after the fourth consecutive increasing times.

From the beginning of the year, the retail prices of gasoline have been adjusted 29 times, including 16 increasing sessions and 13 decreasing ones while there have been 15 increasing sessions on oil-fuel and 14 decreasing ones.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

