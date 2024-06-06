Petrol prices decrease sharply from 3 p.m. on June 6

Following the recent two adjustment sessions in a row, the petrol price was reduced to below VND22,000 per liter, starting from 3 p.m. on June 6.

The Inter-Ministry of Industry, Trade and Finance this afternoon adjusted the retail prices of gasoline in the domestic market.

Following this adjustment, the retail prices of fuel and gasoline of all kinds such as E5RON92 bio-fuel and RON95-III fell by VND618 and VND542 to VND21,141 and VND21,977 per liter, respectively.

Besides, other kinds of fuel were adjusted to reduce below VND20,000 per liter.

Accordingly, that of 0.05S diesel and kerosene were cut by VND325 and VND374 to VND19,422 and VND19,557 per litter respectively.

Mazut 180CST 3.5S decreased by VND253 to VND17,285 per kilogram.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong