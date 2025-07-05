Personnel for advisory, support units of HCMC Party Committee announced

The Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee yesterday hosted a conference to announce decisions on the organizational structure and appointment of personnel.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong attended the conference.

During the conference, decisions on the establishment of departments under the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee was announced, such as the departments for Administrative Affairs, Party Economic Affairs, Digital Transformation and Cryptography, Party Finance and Administration and Archives.

Additionally, the appointment of their heads and deputy heads was announced.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In his remarks assigning tasks, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi emphasized that the high expectations and demands from the Central Government for Ho Chi Minh City require greater effort and a heightened sense of responsibility. Especially, each official must be more innovative and dynamic in thinking and action.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dang Minh Thong congratulate the staff of the Office of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi also urged the Office of the Municipal Party Committee to quickly adapt to their assigned duties, and accelerate digital transformation and assessment and forecasting to enhance the quality of consultancy work.

On the afternoon of July 4, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee held a conference announcing personnel decisions for advisory and support units of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee presided over the conference.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents personnel appointment decisions to advisory units.

At the event, the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Fatherland Front announced decisions to establish ten specialized advisory units and assigned heads and deputy heads.

These units include the divisions for Trade Union Affairs, Farmers’ Affairs, Youth and Adolescents Affairs, Women’s Affairs, Veterans’ Affairs, Social Affairs, Democracy, Oversight and Social Feedback, Ethnic and Religious Affairs, Organization and Inspection and the Office of the Committee.

On the afternoon of July 4, the Inspection Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee announced decisions regarding its organizational structure and personnel appointments. These included the establishment of the Office of the Inspection Commission, Operations Divisions I, II, III and IV.

Chairman of the HCMC Party Committee’s Inspection Commission Vo Van Dung and Deputy Chairpersons of the Commission present appointment decisions for the Chief and Deputy Chief of the Office of the Inspection Commission. (Photo: SGGP/ Van Minh)

Presiding over the announcement ceremony and presenting the decisions, Mr. Vo Van Dung, Member of the Ho Chi Minh City Standing Party Committee and Chairman of the Inspection Commission urged the newly established divisions to quickly begin their work, promote a spirit of responsibility, unity and dedication to fulfilling their assigned duties.

By Van Minh, Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong