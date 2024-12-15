Central region copes with abnormal spells of floods, torrential rains

By the evening of December 14, water levels on rivers in Thua Thien Hue have approximated alert level 2 due to heavy rains in the upstream area.

As reported by the Chief of the Office of the Thua Thien Hue Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue, to cope with the spell of heavy rains, the unit gave orders for hydroelectric and irrigation reservoirs to discharge water by 200 cubic meters to 1,000 cubic meters per second.

The province has also planned to evacuate more than 10,000 residents from low-lying, landslide-prone areas to safer locations.

In Quang Nam Province, the Phuoc Chanh Commune People's Committee, Phuoc Son District reported that authorities rescued four residents trapped by floods while these people were on their way to work through the Dak Se Stream intersecting with the Dak Mi River.

Throughout December 14, persistent torrential rains battled the Central province of Binh Dinh, resulting in landslides in mountainous areas that have not yet been resolved.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Transport mobilized over 100 personnel and machinery to clear the landslide debris, cope with flooding and restore traffic.

Heavy rain has caused landslides at several spots on National Highway 19 through An Khe Pass bordering Binh Dinh and Gia Lai provinces, causing traffic congestion. (Photo: SGGP/Ngoc Oai)

The Binh Dinh Provincial Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue reported that heavy rain submerged more than 5,700 hectares of the fields during the sowing season.

In related news, the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting warned of severe cold days over the entire Northern region from December 14 to December 20, especially in the mountainous areas.

From December 16, the Central region will primarily be affected by strong thundery rains, particularly in the localities from Quang Tri to Khanh Hoa.

On December 14, the Southern Region Hydro-meteorological Station alerted that water levels at most lower basin stations on rivers in the Southwestern region would continue to rise in the next two or three days, following the high tide period of the 11th lunar month.

During this period, the highest tide peaks can occur from December 15 to December 17, exceeding alert level 3 by approximately 0.15 meters to 0.20 meters.

The Southern Region Hydro-meteorological Station warned that this high tidal wave is likely to cause waterlogging in low-lying and riverside areas; therefore, localities in the lower basins of the Tien and Hau rivers should proactively prepare for localized flooding in low-lying areas, canals and roads outside embankments.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong