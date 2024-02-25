People and tourists bustling with joy at Lantern Festival

Ho Chi Minh City inhabitants and tourists yesterday night enjoyed the Chinese Lantern Festival, or the First Full Moon Festival, which has been included in the National Intangible Cultural Heritage List by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

City leaders and representatives of agencies at the festival

This is a cultural beauty that is a harmonious combination of Vietnamese culture and Chinese ethnic culture in the Vietnamese ethnic community.

After more than 30 years, the special festival has been included in the series of cultural events to celebrate the traditional national holiday (Lunar New Year). It is one of 19 cultural, artistic and typical annual events in Ho Chi Minh City.

Former Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, representatives of departments, agencies and unions, city dwellers and international tourists were present at the event.

The Lantern Festival or the First Full Moon Festival is held on the 15th day of the first lunar month of the lunar calendar.

In Ho Chi Minh City’s districts 5, 6, and 11 and districts where a large number of Chinese people are living, the Lunar New Year is celebrated on the full moon day of the first lunar month in the family and community. People respectfully offer incense sticks at pagodas and temples to pray for good weather, peace and prosperity for the country and the people, and for families’ prosperity and happiness.



The Lunar New Year lasts from the tenth day of the new lunar year to the end of the first month of the lunar calendar. Moreover, community activities take place from the 12th day of the first month in the lunar calendar to the 18th day while the main ceremony is on the 15th day of the first lunar month.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen paints a painting

Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc paints a panting

The main activities during the Lunar New Year include traditional ceremonies at clubhouses organized by the Board of Management of Chinese clubhouses and the community of Chinese people in HCMC contributing to the preservation of traditional community culture, performance of arts, traditional opera performances, lion and dragon dances, lamp fighting, lamp quizzes, traditional cuisine, street art parades.

Through the festival, many traditional cultural values of the Chinese people are preserved and promoted, attracting domestic and foreign tourists’ attention.

In the afternoon and evening of February 24, a street art parade, a lantern parade, with the participation of 1,300 actors, Lion and Dragon troupes, art troupes, ancient troupes, traditional music took place through the streets of District 5 such as Hai Thuong Lan Ong - Chau Van Liem - Lao Tu - Luong Nhu Hoc - Nguyen Trai - Tran Xuan Hoa - Tran Hung Dao to District 5 Cultural Center, creating the bustling atmosphere of the Nguyen Tieu Festival. The ceremony was sparkling with colors, bustling, and jubilant with the joyful and attractive sound of drums and gongs, attracting thousands of people and international tourists to follow the parade routes.

In the evening, at the large stage in the District 5 Cultural Center, art units took turns marching across the stage and performed music and dance performances imbued with the traditional cultural identity of Chinese people. The lantern puzzle area of the festival and the exhibition display area also attracted the attention of visitors.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan