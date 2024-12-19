Passengers to enjoy free rides on Metro Line 1 starting from December 22

During the first 30 days of operation, Ho Chi Minh City will offer free rides on Metro Line 1 starting from 10 a.m. on December 22, 2024, to January 20, 2025.

Residents could visit 14 stations of Metro Line 1 (Ben Thanh–Suoi Tien) without registration in advance, the Management Board of HCMC Urban Railway Projects (MAUR) announced on the evening of December 19.

Metro Line 1’s stations will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The trains will run at intervals of 8-12 minutes. On the first day, services will begin at 10 a.m.

After six months, the operating hours will start from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Trains will leave every 5, 10, or 15 minutes during peak, normal, and off-peak hours.

Passengers line up to board the train. (Photo: SGGP)

Ticket prices for the metro would vary based on the type of ticket, ranging from VND7,000 (US$0.27) to VND20,000 (US$0.8) for single rides. Time-based tickets are also available, with a one-day pass priced at VND40,000 (US$1.6) per person (unlimited trips within a day) and a three-day pass costing VND90,000 ($3.5) per person (unlimited trips within three days). Monthly passes would cost VND300,000 (US$11.8), with students getting a 50 percent discount. These ticket prices already include personal accident insurance coverage for passengers using the metro service.

The city will offer free rides to those credited with meritorious service to the country, people with disabilities, the elderly aged 60 and above, and children under 6 years old accompanied by an adult.

Passengers can park their vehicles at parking lots near the metro stations, such as September 23 Park, Van Thanh Park, Thao Dien, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, and Suoi Tien coach station, or can use pedestrian bridges at stations including Tan Cang, Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Phuoc Long, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, Saigon High-tech Park, and Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM) to get access to auxiliary facilities along Vo Nguyen Giap Street and Hanoi Highway.

By Quoc Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh