Passenger traffic at Noi Bai Int'l Airport rises 12.5 percent on peak day

According to Noi Bai International Airport, on the peak day of the 2026 New Year holiday, passenger traffic through the airport rose by approximately 12.5 percent compared with regular flight schedules, reaching nearly 115,000 passengers per day.

Noi Bai International Airport will assess passenger volumes during peak hours in order to allocate personnel and equipment accordingly. (Photo: SGGP)

Of these, international passengers are estimated at around 50,000, marking the highest level ever, with 330 flights, while domestic passengers are expected to reach approximately 65,000, corresponding to 320 flights, a 14.5 percent increase compared with regular schedules.

To meet the surge in demand, Noi Bai International Airport has upgraded its infrastructure and operational processes. In addition to bringing the Terminal 2 expansion project into service, the airport continues to implement modern Airfield Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) technology, helping optimize infrastructure utilization and improve on-time performance.

In addition, Noi Bai International Airport has proactively analyzed passenger flow during peak hours to allocate staff and equipment accordingly and stands ready to operate all security screening machines at full capacity when necessary. The airport has also deployed AI-powered automated public announcement systems, as well as automated flight information guidance and inquiry systems, to provide passengers with timely and clear information.

In addition, the airport’s nonstop electronic toll collection system continues to operate smoothly across all entry and exit lanes, helping to ease traffic and reduce congestion at the airport’s gateways.

Noi Bai International Airport advises passengers to use online check-in options, including biometric check-in via the VNeID platform, facial recognition at service counters, airline websites, or mobile apps, as well as airport self-service check-in kiosks, in order to save time and minimize crowding.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh