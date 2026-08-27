Passenger traffic at Noi Bai Airport to surge during National Day holiday

Noi Bai International Airport anticipates hosting approximately 125,000 passengers on August 28, expected to be the peak travel day for this year's National Day holiday.

Passenger traffic at Noi Bai Airport during the peak of the 2026 summer travel season. (Photo: SGGP)

The figure represents an 8 percent increase over normal levels and a 33 percent rise from the same period in 2025. The number of flight movements is also projected to reach 743, up 10 percent from normal levels and 18 percent year on year.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has decided to increase the airport’s coordinated take-off and landing capacity from 42 to 44 movements per hour between 6:00 a.m. and 11:55 p.m.

During this period, Noi Bai International Airport will operate its check-in counters, boarding gates, and baggage carousels at maximum capacity while deploying additional staff at areas prone to congestion.

By Bich Quyen—Translated by Kim Khanh