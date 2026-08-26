Hanoi offers free experiences for National Day holiday

Residents and visitors can enjoy free admission to scenic spots, historical sites, and cultural attractions across Hanoi that normally charge entrance fees on National Day, September 2.

Tourists visit Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature). (Photo: SGGP)

The Office of the Hanoi People’s Committee has announced the direction of Vice Chairwoman Vu Thu Ha on opening fee-charging attractions free of charge on National Day.

Accordingly, the municipal People’s Committee has agreed with a proposal from the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, tasking the department with coordinating with the Department of Finance to guide attractions in implementing the policy openly and transparently.

The Hanoi People’s Committee has also tasked the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism with coordinating with relevant agencies to develop principles, criteria, and mechanisms for free admission to attractions managed by the city on public holidays and important occasions, with completion scheduled for 2026.

The Metropole Hotel’s bomb shelter is featured in the “Path of History” exploration tour.

During this year’s holiday, many accommodation establishments will also organize historical and cultural tours. In Hanoi, Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is offering guests a tour exploring the hotel’s “Path of History” and its wartime bomb shelter.

From August 28 to September 2, theaters under the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism will stage a range of free artistic programs around Hoan Kiem Lake and in several localities.

Fans of traditional arts can enjoy performances by the Hanoi Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera) Theatre and Thang Long Water Puppet Theatre. In addition, several high-quality productions, including The Charm of Hanoi Cheo and Hanoi Stories – A Very Hanoi Day, will be staged for the public.

Heritage sites and museums will remain among the top attractions. The Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will organize experiential activities, exhibitions, and night tours. The Hoa Lo Prison Relic will feature the exhibitions Steadfast Heart, Iron Will, and The Zone of Memories, while the Hanoi Museum will host exhibitions, discussions, and cultural experiences.

In particular, on the evening of September 2, residents and visitors can watch fireworks at five locations across the city.

A wide range of cultural and artistic activities will be held around Hoan Kiem Lake.

West Lake Water Park and shopping malls will also offer a variety of family-oriented entertainment and recreational activities.

During the holiday, the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism will host the Joy of Independence Day program. Visitors can explore Duong Lam Ancient Village, experience Dao culture in Ban Mien, Ba Vi, or take part in cycling and trekking trips in Muong Coc, My Duc. For families with young children, Bao Son Paradise Park will host the Fairytale Flower Land festival from August 29 to September 2, combining scenic landscapes, arts, and recreational activities.

Hanoi Book Street will organize a series of activities from August 29 to September 2, bringing together history, culture, books, and technology. A highlight will be a virtual reality experience recreating President Ho Chi Minh reading the Declaration of Independence on September 2, 1945.

By Vinh Xuan – Translated by Kim Khanh