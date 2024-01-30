Party membership badges presented to senior Party members in HCMC

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on January 29 presented Party membership badges to Party members in Cu Chi District on the occasion of the 94th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2024).

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th, L) and Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang (5th, L) offer 60-year Party membership badges to Party members in Cu Chi. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the meeting, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the city highlighted the outstanding contributions of Party members towards the revolutionary cause of the Party and the city’s development.

According to Secretary of the Party Committee of Cu Chi District Nguyen Quyet Thang, the locality currently has 216 public projects worth total a capital of more than VND3,188 billion. Of these, the disbursement rate of six projects invested by the city’s departments reached 100 percent of the target while the remaining of 210 ones invested by the district gained 96.9 percent, exceeding the target by 1.9 percent.

On this occasion, Cu Chi District’s government awarded 30-65-year Party membership badges to 166 veteran cadres, praised 16 collectives and 49 individuals who excellently completed the mission in 2023, six Party members for excellent performances in five consecutive years (2018-2022).

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (2nd, L) offers 95-year Party membership badges to Party members in District 5. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le and the Party Committee of District 5 handed over Party membership badges to 100 Party members, including two people who received 75-year Party membership badges, 10 persons who got 65-year badges, eight individuals who were handed over 60-year badges, 15 others who received 55-year badges, 14 people who received 50-year badges, 14 Party members who received 45-year badges, 24 people who got 40-year badges and 13 ones who took 30-year badges. Four Party members are bestowed with Party membership badges.

Party members of the Party Organization of Universities and Colleges of HCMC receive Party membership badges on January 29. (Photo: SGGP)

Also on January 29, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc congratulated and presented Party membership badges to 13 Party members of the Party Organization of Universities and Colleges of HCMC.

Of those, one senior received a 65-year Party membership badge, another got a 50-year Party membership badge, six people were given 40-year Party membership badges, and four individuals obtained 30-year Party membership badges.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presents the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Dinh Phan Lam, a pre-uprising cadre in Go Vap District. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc presented the 80-year Party membership badge to Mr. Dinh Phan Lam, a pre-uprising cadre in Go Vap District.

Mr. Dinh Phan Lam was awarded several honorary titles, including the First, Second and Third-Class Feat of Arms Orders, Third-Class Independence Order, the First-Class Anti-American Resistance Medal, the First, Second, and Third-Class Military Merit Medals, the Second-Class Victory Medal.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh