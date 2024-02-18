Party leader's book on socialism introduced in Cuba

The delegation was led by Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House Vo Van Be.

Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House Vo Van Be (L) presents the book to Secretary of the PCC Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco Fuentes. (Photo: VNA)



The February 16 event saw the attendance of Fernando González Llort, President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples and Hero of the Republic of Cuba; Enrique Ubieta Gómez, Director of the Cuba Socialista magazine; and Jorge Legañoa Alonso, Vice President of the Union of Journalists of Cuba.



Many participants shared the view that the Vietnamese Party’s and State’s views and guidelines on socialism and the country’s path towards socialism will be a valuable reference for Cuba.



Earlier, the book was introduced to leaders and advisory bodies of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee at its headquarters.



Secretary of the PCC Central Committee and head of its Ideological Department Rogelio Polanco Fuentes highlighted theoretical and practical values of the book, saying it helps Cuban officials and people understand more about socialism in the Southeast Asian nation.



Titled “Mot so van de ly luan va thuc tien ve chu nghia xa hoi va con duong di len chu nghia xa hoi o Viet Nam” (roughly translated as “Some theoretical and practical issues on socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam”), was launched on the occasion of the 92nd founding anniversary of the CPV (February 3, 1930 - 2022).



As one of the highly influential publications of the Party leader, it gathers his 29 outstanding articles and speeches, aiming to help cadres, Party members, and people gain an insight into socialism and the path to socialism in Vietnam so as to promote consensus in society and bring into play the great national solidarity to achieve the strategic goals set by the Party, late President Ho Chi Minh, and the people.

VNA