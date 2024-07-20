National

Party General Secretary’s special affection for “Uncle Ho's soldiers"

SGGPO

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a special affection for “Uncle Ho's soldiers”.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a special affection for “Uncle Ho's soldiers”. (Photo: SGGP)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission visits to inspect the combat readiness posture of military units on November 19, 2017. (Photo: SGGP)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission meets a delegation of exemplars in building the all-people national defense in 2009-2019 on December 19, 2019. (Photo: SGGP)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and leaders of the Ministry of National Defense at the Central Military Commission's eighth session on December 25, 2023 (Photo: SGGP)
General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Secretary of the Central Military Commission, and leaders of the Ministry of National Defense are at the Central Military Commission's eighth session on December 25, 2023 (Photo: SGGP)
By Viet Chung – Translated by Kim Khanh

