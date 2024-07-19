Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passes away

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong passed away due to age-related illness at the Military Hospital 108 in Hanoi on Friday at 1:38 p.m.

In an announcement issued by the Expert Council for the Health Protection of Central-level Officials, the Party chief had been under the intensive care of leading medical experts and doctors and was with his family. He was 80 years old.

A state funeral is expected to be held with details to be announced soon by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the State President, the Government and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Vietnamplus