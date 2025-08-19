Party Chief, PM attend inauguration ceremony of national key projects

Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the inauguration ceremony of 250 major projects and key infrastructure works at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Dong Anh, Hanoi, on the morning of August 19.

Party General Secretary To Lam (2nd, R) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L), along wih delegates attend the groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony for 250 key projects at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: SGGP)

The groundbreaking and inauguration ceremony for 250 key projects was held both in-person and via online conferencing, connecting the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hanoi with 79 satellite locations across 34 provinces and cities.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung; former Politburo member and former Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh; Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai; and representatives from various ministries, government agencies, and relevant authorities.

The event is part of a series of meaningful activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2, 1945–September 2, 2025).

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) and representatives from various ministries, government agencies, and relevant authorities attend the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Hanoi, Minister of Construction Tran Hong Minh said that thanks to the concerted efforts of ministries, agencies, local authorities, and businesses, the country is today proudly holding simultaneous groundbreaking and inauguration ceremonies for 250 projects across 34 provinces and cities nationwide. These include 161 new projects breaking ground and 89 completed ones being inaugurated, with a total investment of VND1.28 quadrillion (US$48.7 billion).

The Minister noted that these are all significant and strategically important projects, not only representing the collective determination and resilience in overcoming challenges but also standing as powerful symbols of national aspiration and the will to advance. They reflect the country’s tangible progress in infrastructure development and demonstrate the strong commitment of the Party, the State, and the people to building a prosperous, modern, and civilized nation.

National Exhibition and Convention Center

The National Exhibition and Convention Center, now officially inaugurated, is the largest exhibition complex in Southeast Asia and ranks among the top ten of its kind globally. The project was completed after nearly 10 months of construction, a record-breaking feat in the construction of large-scale exhibition complexes worldwide.

Covering a total area of over 900,000 square meters, the heart of the complex is the Kim Quy Exhibition Hall, a monumental structure inspired by the traditional Vietnamese instrument of Dan Bau (monochord). Weighing 240,000 tons and rising 56 meters high, the hall is designed in the likeness of the sacred Kim Quy (Golden Turtle God), an enduring cultural symbol of Co Loa and Vietnam’s rich historical legacy.

With a floor space of 130,000 square meters, the Kim Quy Hall is capable of simultaneously hosting multiple large-scale, modern, and multifunctional international exhibitions and trade fairs. Immediately following the inauguration, the venue will serve as the focal point for the national exhibition titled “80 Years of Independence, Freedom, and Happiness,” showcasing the country’s achievements. A series of large-scale cultural and artistic events celebrating the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2) will also be held at the center.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presents Labor Orders and cetificates of merit to organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the socio-economic development of the capital and the nation. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) presents the First-Class Labor Order to Vingroup. (Photo: SGGP)

At the inauguration ceremony of the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Party General Secretary To Lam and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh presented First- and Third-Class Labor Orders to organizations that have made exceptional contributions to the socio-economic development of the capital and the nation. Among the recipients, Vingroup was honored with the First-Class Labor Order in recognition of its outstanding achievements in leading the construction and development of the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh