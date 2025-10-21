German NGO to bring clean water to storm-stricken Vietnamese schools

A German non-governmental organization (NGO) has announced plans to provide clean and safe drinking water to schools in Vietnam severely affected by recent storms.

Thai Nguyen Province is severely flooded, with water levels rising deeply due to recent floods. (Photo: SGGP)

In the wake of typhoons Bualoi and Kajiki, which left swaths of Vietnam’s remote regions battered and waterlogged, the World University Service (WUS) of Germany has stepped forward with a pledge to donate ten PAUL mobile water filtration systems to schools in these flood-ravaged areas, with Vietnam Airlines lending its logistical muscle to ensure the units reach their destinations.

The effort was made possible through swift funding from authorities in Germany’s Hessen state, a long-standing partner of Vietnam for over three decades, bolstered by the generosity of individual donors.

Each PAUL (Portable Aqua Unit for Lifesaving) system can purify up to 1,200 liters of contaminated water daily, enough to supply at least 3 liters of safe drinking water to 400 citizens.

Invented by Prof. Franz-Bernd Frechen of Kassel University in Hessen, the device is highly efficient, requiring no chemicals, electricity, or technical expertise and operating solely through a membrane filtration process.

By delivering reliable clean water to schools, the move aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, which calls for universal access to clean water and sanitation by 2030. Access to safe water is also critical to ensuring Vietnamese students can continue their education without health-related disruptions.

In recent years, WUS has delivered more than 380 PAUL units across Vietnam, providing clean drinking water for over 152,000 students, teachers, and parents each day.

Vienamplus