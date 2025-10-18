PM chairs meeting on removing barriers to product standardization

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 18 chaired a meeting of permanent cabinet members with associations, federations, and enterprises to address difficulties and obstacles in the standardisation and conformity assessment of products and goods.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 18 chaired a meeting of permanent cabinet members with associations, federations, and enterprises to address difficulties and obstacles in the standardisation and conformity assessment of products and goods.

In his opening remarks, PM Pham Minh Chinh said the meeting aimed to listen to opinions, exchange ideas, and discuss solutions to remove bottlenecks related to the standardisation and conformity assessment process, thereby promoting production, business operations, and economic growth.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chairs the conference.

The PM emphasised that, in implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 68 on private economic development and other recent resolutions of the Politburo, the National Assembly, and the Government, the guiding spirit is to shift decisively from pre-check to post-check mechanisms, strengthen decentralisation and delegation of authority, enhance the proactiveness and creativity of all levels, reduce administrative procedures and input as well as compliance costs for people and businesses, and increase the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods.

He acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of industry associations and enterprises nationwide in actively boosting production and business activities, overcoming difficulties and challenges in responding to and recovering from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, floods, natural disasters, climate change, supply chain disruptions caused by strategic competition and global conflicts, while adapting to new policies and approaches of other countries.

Despite numerous challenges, the country’s macro-economy has remained basically stable, inflation under control, and growth promoted. The GDP growth target of over 8 percent for 2025 is considered attainable, even as global economic growth trends downward. At the same time, public debt, external debt, and budget deficit remain under control, while social security has been ensured and people’s material and spiritual well-being improved.

The PM called on participants to engage in open and frank discussions to identify standards and regulations that need revision or improvement, and to promptly address existing difficulties and obstacles in line with development requirements. He underlined the importance of accelerating administrative reform and cutting unnecessary procedures, stressing the dual goal of effectively managing and safeguarding consumer rights and public health, while fostering development, all for the sake of national interests and the well-being of the people.

Vietnamplus